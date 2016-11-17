Teen struck, killed by car in Florissant identified

A teenager was struck and killed by a car Thursday evening in the area of Shackelford and Moellering in Florissant.

Nicholas Oswald, 17, was struck by a vehicle, and due to the severity of his injuries, was airlifted to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Florissant Police Department, traffic was restricted during an investigation following the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Police do not expect charges to be filed.

