Belleville police asking for public's help in carjacking case

Belleville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these three men. (Credit: Belleville Police Department)

The Belleville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying three persons of interest in reference to a carjacking that occurred on Nov. 3 in the 200 block of Walnut.

In a surveillance video obtained by the Belleville Police Department, three men can be seen walking down the street near where the vehicle was recovered. Belleville detectives are interested in speaking with the subjects in the video.

If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the subjects in the video, Belleville police ask that you contact them at (618) 234-1212 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

A link to the surveillance video is below.

https://www.facebook.com/BELLEVILLEPD/?fref=ts

