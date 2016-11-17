Man, 58, killed in Ferguson shooting

Michael Murphy, 37, was charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. (Credit: Ferguson Police Department)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 58-year-old man died following a shooting in Ferguson on Monday.

Police said a man entered Kevin Moore's home, in the 5000 block of Rockingham Drive and shot him multiple times. Moore was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said on Thursday, Michael Murphy, 37, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

