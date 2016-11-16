Officer Blake Snyder honored on floor of Congress

Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed while on duty on October 6 (KMOV).

St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was honored Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Representative Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, honored the life and service of Officer Snyder who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 6.

"Officer Snyder, a long time resident of Madison County, Illinois, had served as a member of the St. Louis County Police Department for four years," Davis said.

Madison County is a part of Davis' district.

"His career in law enforcement was inspired by his brother-in-law and late father-in-law who both served as police officers," Davis continued.

Davis shed light on how respected Officer Snyder was within the St. Louis community and beyond saying, "Law enforcement leaders from across the region remember Officer Snyder as a dedicated public servant."

He also mentioned Officer Snyder's service on the board of directors for Riverbend Family Ministries prior to becoming a police officer where he "worked to provide a safe environment for children of families in crisis."

Davis closed his speech asking for thoughts and prayers.

"May God bless Officer Snyder and all the first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Please join me in keeping the Snyder family, and all the families of our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers."

Officer Snyder was shot in October responding to a call in St. Louis County, and later passed away at an area hospital.

The speech in its entirety can be viewed below:

