Local students will soon be using augmented reality to learn about geography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students in the Parkway School District are about to start using some of the hottest new technology as a way to learn geography.

The students will be using an augmented reality sandbox that was built by district workers and connects to an X-BOX Connect. The technology allows students to use their hands to explore landforms, study water flow and erosion as well as see how a topical map works.

Augmented reality is not necessarily new technology, but the use of it for education in a classroom is new.

Students will begin to use the sandbox next month.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.