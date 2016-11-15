Better Family Life announces $200 million investment in north St. Louis homes

Better Family Life announced they are re-devloping 100 homes in north St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

Better Family Life announced they are re-devloping 100 homes in north St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

Better Family Life announced they are re-devloping 100 homes in north St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

Better Family Life announced they are re-devloping 100 homes in north St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Better Family Life announced they are launching a $200 million re-development of 100 homes in north St. Louis City as part of the mayor’s 5-year strategic plan for the city.

The organization has already begun to renovate three homes. The homes are located in the “St. Louis Promise Zone,” which spans parts of the city and county and is aimed at eliminating the “Delmar Divide.” Currently, the area suffers from high unemployment, high crime, high mortality rates, homelessness, and a significant number of vacant lots and buildings.

Better Family Life hopes this project will help to spark a renaissance in North St. Louis City.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved