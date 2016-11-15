Ice Rink coming to the Arch grounds

CityArchRiver and the St. Louis Blues are partnering to bring an ice rink to the Arch grounds. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – CityArchRiver and the St. Louis Blues are teaming up to bring an ice rink to downtown St. Louis as part of Winterfest at the Arch.

The ice rink will be located in Luther Ely Smith Square between the Arch grounds and the Old Courthouse.

“This is an amazing partnership with the Blues to make the Arch grounds buzz this winter,” said Eric Moraczewski, the Executive Director of the CityArchRiver Foundation. ‘We’re thankful to our partners at the National Park Service for the opportunity to bring this unique experience to visitors and residents of the St. Louis region.”

Winterfest will include free hockey clinics, a street hockey tournament, whiskey tastings, and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We’re excited to partner with CityArchRiver Foundation to bring hockey and skating under St. Louis’ defining symbol to the world,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations for the St. Louis Blues. “This is a great opportunity for us to extend the energy of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic to the Arch and the city.”

The Winterfest will kick-off on December 27 and run through January 8. Additional events as part of Winterfest will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.archwinterfest.com.

