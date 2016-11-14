Authorities looking for Missouri homicide suspect who escaped

Police are searching for Daniel Glen Campbell, a murder suspect from Texas County, Mo who escaped custody. Credit: Missouri Highway Patrol

Police are searching for Daniel Glen Campbell, a Texas County, Mo. homicide suspect who escaped from custody.

Campbell was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jail shirt and pants with no shoes.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it is possible that he could head north into the St. Louis area, and they urge everyone to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious.

