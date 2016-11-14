Police asking for help identifying suspects wanted in Chesterfield-area thefts

The Chesterfield PD is asking for the public's help identifying these two men suspected of theft. (Credit: KMOV).

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to thefts in the Chesterfield area.

Police say the two suspects stole high end sunglasses for the Sunglass Hut at the Taubman Prestige Outlets on Thursday, November 10. The two are also suspected of theft from a store at Chesterfield Mall on another date.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Trevor McBride or Officer David Krumm at (636) 537-3000.

