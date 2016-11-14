Tram rides to the top of the Arch temporarily suspended

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The ‘Journey to the Top of the Arch’ tram rides will be suspected during the winter months while the trams under repairs and upgrades.

Beginning Monday, November 28, visitors will not be able to travel to the top of the Arch. Workers will be upgrading the tram’s electrical system and making other necessary repairs.

While the tram is closed, entrance to the Arch grounds and tickets to the Monument to the Dream documentary will be free. Monument to the Dream documents the building of the Arch.

Tram rides will resume in spring 2017.

For more information, please visit www.gatewayarch.com.

