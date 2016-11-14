Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along I-70 - KMOV.com

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along I-70

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning while walking along Interstate 70 near Zumbehl Road. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Gregory Ette of O’Fallon, was walking in a traffic lane just before 3 am.m when he was struck by another vehicle. 

Ette was transported to an area hospital where he later died. 

