Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along I-70

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning while walking along Interstate 70 near Zumbehl Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Gregory Ette of O’Fallon, was walking in a traffic lane just before 3 am.m when he was struck by another vehicle.

Ette was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

