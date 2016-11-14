Volunteers train to be 'peacemakers' in community between neighbors, police

Volunteers gathered in one room for training they say will make a difference in the relations between police and the citizens they protect.

The training for such a job is provided by the Community Mediation Services of St. Louis. The goal with this initiative is to turn volunteers into Peacemakers.

Peacemakers will facilitate issues between neighbors or between citizens and police officers.

Victor Edwards who showed up to the training said the work is needed.

"Oh God. It's just issues that are happening in Ferguson are happening all over the country. It's hard not to be engaged,” Edwards said.



Edwards said it's about helping to ensure that kids grow into the future leaders they are meant to be.



"If we aren't preparing them, or if they aren't being educated or if they aren't surviving then where do our next leaders come from,” he said.

John Doggette, the Executive Director of Community Mediation Services, said that people should listen to one another, because he is not sure people are hearing others when they, themselves, are hurting.



"People don't believe they can be heard. What we're reading now is we're not having constructive conversations. People are not willing to listen to someone who's different from them,” Doggette said.

Saturday’s 40 hour long session is the first in a series several sessions.

