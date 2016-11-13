Child shot in Jeff VanderLou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A toddler is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of N. Grand in north St. Louis. A 27 year-old woman told police she was sitting in her parked vehicle while waiting for her boyfriend, who was inside a nearby business.

Then, the victim said she heard the sound of gunfire, and realized that her 5 year-old son, seated in the backseat, was injured.

The child sustained a gunshot wound to his face. Three other children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured. It is unknown what the relation is between those three children and the female victim.

The injured toddler was transported to the hospital by his mother and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim, her boyfriend, and a witness gave conflicting accounts.

Police also said that it is possible that gunshots were fired by a suspect who is known to the victim's boyfriend.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.