Webster Groves Fire Department holding toy drive

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Webster Groves Fire Department is holding a toy drive today for children in need as part of the Old Webster Holiday Open House.

Their goal is to fill an entire ambulance for children in need. All toys collected will stay in the St. Louis area.

They will be collecting the toys outside Embroider the Occasion between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone interested in participating is asked to bring only new toys.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.