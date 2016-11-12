Driver strikes two parked police cruisers, cause of accident under investigation

O'Fallon, MO Police Department posted photos of a cruiser involved in an accident on their Facebook page. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two police cars were parked on the side of westbound Interstate 70 near Woodlawn Avenue with their emergency lights on when a driver struck both cars.

According to the accident report, around 10:15 p.m. Friday night, the driver struck the back of a part of a 2016 Ford Explorer belonging to the St. Charles County Police Department. After hitting the Explorer, the driver continued forward striking a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to the O'Fallon Police Department.

The driver in the incident was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

Missouri Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident and has not announced a cause at this time.



