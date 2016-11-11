Community shows support as hundreds pay respects to Ethan and Owen Cadenbach

Owen and Ethan Cadenbach were kidnapped and killed by their father Christopher on Saturday. Credit: KMOV

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's been nearly one week since two young brothers were tragically killed by their own father.

Today, the community is saying their final goodbyes to Ethan and Owen Cadenbach during a visitation in Affton.

Employees of the funeral home told News 4 they are expecting hundreds of people to pay their respects Friday, and the parking lot has been packed since the visitation opened to the public at 4 p.m.

People are honoring the boys by wearing superhero t-shirts, because their family members say the brothers were big fans of superheroes.

The Mehlville Fire Department also stopped by to pay their respects.

Ethan and Owen’s tragic deaths have had a huge impact on the community, and their family says the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and they are thankful. The community extended tremendous generosity to help defray some of the costs of the funeral, donating more than $35,000 on a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

The visitation goes until 8 o'clock Friday. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 a.m.