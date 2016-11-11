Shiloh PD auctioning off old cruiser to highest bidder

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Shiloh Police Department is auctioning off an old police cruiser that is no longer in use.

The cruiser is a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria with a little over 130,000 miles. The engine starts and runs, but the transmission is bad and currently only operates in reverse. Whoever purchases the vehicle, will need to tow the car off the lot. The car will be auctioned off as-is.

Bids are being accepted now through December 1, 2016. To submit a bid, send an email to bids@shilohIL.org with ‘2009 Ford Crown Victoria’ in the subject line, and your name, address, and bid amount in the email body. Bids without the necessary information will be invalid. Bids will not be opened or read until after the deadline at which point the winner will be contacted.

The vehicle can be viewed prior to the sale at Shiloh Village Hall at 1 Park Drive in Shiloh, Illinois.

Questions may be directed to Captain Gary McGill at 618-632-9047 ext. 1 or email Shiloh PD@shilohil.org.

Payment must be made at the time of sale with cash or cashier’s check. The cruiser must be paid for and picked up within 7 days of the sale, otherwise the purchaser will forfeit the bidder to the next highest bidder.

