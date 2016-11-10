Charges issued against alleged serial sexual predator

Reginald Bond has been charged with five counts of Forcible Sodomy, one count of Forcible Rape, one count of Sexual Assault, one count of Attempt Forcible Sodomy, and one count of Armed Criminal Action, (Credit: STL Co PD)

A St. Louis man currently being held in Texas for several sexual assaults was charged on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Reginald Bond, 38, has been charged with five counts of Forcible Sodomy, one count of Forcible Rape, one count of Sexual Assault, one count of Attempt Forcible Sodomy, and one count of Armed Criminal Action, according to St. Louis County Police.

These charges stem from 2008 before Bond was apprehended in Harris County, Texas for similar crimes.

Bond will be released into the custody of St. Louis County where he will be held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Police say Bond is large in stature and targeted women living alone within an apartment complex in North St. Louis County.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Bond's criminal history in Texas dates back to 2014 and as recently as January of this year.

St. Louis County Police Department credited detectives and crime analysts of the Houston Police department saying they were "instrumental in the identification and apprehension of Bond," according to a press release.

Although there are no other victims at this time, the St. Louis County Police Department is asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Bond to call the lead investigator at 314-615-8634.