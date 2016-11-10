Blues recall defenseman Chris Butler

Chris Butler #25 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 6, 2015 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated St. Louis 7-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blues announced via press release Thursday morning they recalled defenseman Chris Butler from AHL Chicago Wolves. It's another example of St. Louis toying around with how to fill out its defense in the absence of Joel Edmundson, who was recently placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury after the Blues 5-1 win Sunday over the Avalanche.

Butler, a 30 year-old veteran of the league and Wolves captain this season, offers additional depth for the defense that was down to six healthy bodies before the move. St. Louis also swapped out Ty Rattie in favor of defenseman Petteri Lindbohm in another roster move with the Wolves earlier in the week. Though Lindbohm started Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks, the Blues are simply opening up their options heading into the second game of a back-to-back Thursday night in Nashville.

Butler has played in 387 career NHL games, scoring 13 goals and logging 71 assists. He has dressed in 11 games in Chicago this season, notching a goal and an assist.

