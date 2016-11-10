Truck driver accused of taking victim from Oklahoma City to Metro East, holding her against will

Daryl Thompson, of Dallas, Texas, is accused of taking a woman from Oklahoma City and holding her against her will (Credit: Troy Police Department)

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 59-year-old over the road truck driver from Texas was arrested in Troy, Illinois. Daryl Thompson, of Dallas, allegedly met the victim in Oklahoma City, drove her to the Metro East and physically forced her to participate in sex acts against her will.

Thompson also prevented the woman from leaving, detaining her in his semi-truck, according to police. When the 44-year-old woman was able to escape, the victim ran to nearby witnesses and begged them to call police.

"We received a 911 call from a Dunkin Donuts employee of a female victim who said she'd just been sexually assaulted," said Detective Michael Raymond.

Police say they tracked down Thompson as he tried to drive away. They say they're thankful they caught him before he hit the interstate.

Det. Raymond said, "It would have been difficult. All we would have had was potentially a color and a style and unfortunately nowadays there are tons of them driving the road."

Police are afraid this could have been much worse. But they got the woman home safely, back to Wichita, Kansas.

“To help the victim in this incident and saving her from what could have happened, was a great feeling for the Troy Police Department,” stated Chief Brad Parsons. “With the support from many local groups, we were able to provide the victim with a place to sleep, food, clothing, and a safe way back to her family.”

Thompson, who was taken into custody November 5, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. Police are now investigating if there are other victims.

