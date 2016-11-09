Metro East animal shelter has donations stolen

TROY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East animal shelter is in disbelief after someone broke into their shelter and stole nearly $1,000 late last week.

Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois rescues cats and dogs from local animal control facilities before they are to be put down.

The shelter doesn’t normally have a lot of cash on hand, but had more money than normal in the facility because staff was preparing for a fundraising trivia event this weekend.

"We work really hard for $1,000. That goes a long way to provide medical care for animals here, animals who are really sick and injured," said Partners for Pets employee Lisa McCormick. "To steal money from helpless animals we are trying to help, it's pretty cruel."

Partners for Pets is also raising money for the construction of a new home for their animals.

Since they opened in 2002, they have adopted out more than 16,000 animals to new homes.

