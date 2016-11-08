Madison County sees thousands take advantage of early voting

For Illinois voters, the options to vote have been present since the end of September, and continue to be available until the day of the election.

Unlike Missouri, Illinois allows early voting during specific time window before the election. The window to vote early began on Sept. 29 and lasted until Nov. 7. There were 11 voting sites in the county that voters could access to submit their early ballots.

In that time, Debbie Ming Mendoza, the Madison County Clerk, said the unofficial number of voters who submitted their ballots early is more than 31,000.

Those who missed the opportunity for early voting can still vote today at their polling place. In fact, those not registered can do so today, and submit their ballots after their registration is complete.

The law to allow the grace period for late-registering voters was implemented two years ago, and this is the first national election the law will see.

While this could cause some chaos, the Madison County Clerk said a plan is in place to handle it.

Those who wish to register today should head to their polling place, which is based on your address. Special voting judges at a separate station will help you when you come to register, and then proceed to help you cast your vote.

Before heading to the polls, voters should remember to bring more than one form of I.D., Mendoza said.

"The law requires two forms of I.D.," Mendoza said. "One being that it must have your name and current address on it. The second being that of a driver's license, a credit card bill, or a utility bill."

The polls open today at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

