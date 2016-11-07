Fire at Denny's Restaurant in Eureka

Emergency crews on scene at a fire at a Eureka Denny's. (Credit: Kelly Davis, KMOV)

A fire broke out at a Denny's Restaurant on West 5th Street in Eureka on Monday evening.

The call came initially as a grease fire that flared up and became out of control.

Crews on scene said everyone evacuated safely.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage, or when the restaurant will reopen.

