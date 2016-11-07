St. Louis Symphony to perform welcome concert for Somalian, Syrian immigrants, refugees

The St. Louis Symphony musicians will perform a welcome concert for immigrants and refugees, majority of which are from Somalia and Syria, on November 8 at SLACO in the West End neighborhood.

The concert features music from Somalia, Syria and other countries. Six St. Louis Symphony musicians will be part of the performance. The ensemble, dubbed Strings of Arda, specializes in world music.

The goal of the concert is to help the families connect on a personal level with the region through music.

The concert is part of the St. Louis Symphony’s Music Without Boundaries program. The program also brings immigrants and refugees to concerts at Powell Hall.

Music Without Boundaries is funded, in part, by a grant from Metlife Foundation, and is in partnership with the International Institute of St. Louis. The mission of program is to use music to foster a greater understanding of our region and its diversity.

