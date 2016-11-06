16-year-old found dead in Ferguson, sources say the death was a homicide

Maleah Talton's family said she was murdered last week in Ferguson. (Credit: KMOV).

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss said the body of a 16-year-old was discovered on the Ted Jones Trail Friday morning in Ferguson.

A law enforcement official said someone came to the police station mid-morning Friday to report that a body had been found. Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the cause of death, but said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the family of the victim, the female victim is Maleah Talton.

"My son went up there (where the body was found)," said Tirria Blanks, mother of the victim. "There was my baby's body, wrapped up in a rug on the bike trail."

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Investigators said they are looking for a person of interest, but are not releasing any information about the person of interest to the public.

