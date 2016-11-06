GoFundMe setup to ease financial burden for family of Ethan and Owen Cadenbach

A GoFundMe account has been setup for Ethan and Owen Cadenbach. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A GoFundMe page has been setup for Ethan and Owen Cadenbach.

A family friend set up the GoFundMe to help raise funds to pay for the funeral expenses for both boys.

Through the page, they are hoping to raise $20,000 and ease the financial burden on Ethan and Owen's mother.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.