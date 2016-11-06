Man charged as 23-year-old is killed in I-70 accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is being charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred over the weekend.

Marcus Jackson, 24, is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond for Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just after 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, near O'Fallon Park. All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed for several hours while accident reconstruction crews remained on the scene.

Four victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims, Marianne Olyslager-Maldonado, has since passed away from her injuries. Olyslager-Maldonado was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday night. She was 23 years-old.

According to police, Jackson exited his vehicle and entered another vehicle which had stopped on the shoulder, and fled the scene. He was later located at an area hospital and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

