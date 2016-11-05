Lanes reopen after accident on I-55 at Carondelet on Saturday - KMOV.com

Lanes reopen after accident on I-55 at Carondelet on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Lanes have been reopened after a car accident on Interstate 55 near Carondelet around 2 p.m. on Saturday. 

The accident happened after a car flipped over.

Further details have not been released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly