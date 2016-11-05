Fan spends would-be wedding day at football game of his favorite team

Sean Bradshaw's wedding was cancelled, so, he spent the day at the Notre Dame game. (Credit: Nancy Bradshaw).

(KMOV.com)- Sean Bradshaw is a life-long Notre Dame fan who had planned to get married Saturday, November 5.

When his fiancée canceled the wedding in April, Bradshaw was devastated. So, his friends and family decided they wanted to do something fun to make sure the only memories Bradshaw had of the canceled wedding day were happy ones.

Although Bradshaw lives in St. Louis, the group, which includes Bradshaw’s father and brother, decided that attending the Notre Dame versus Navy game would be the perfect way to spend November 5.

Bradshaw even made a sign to make sure all of the other fans knew where is allegiances lie.

After a fun weekend in Jacksonville cheering on his favorite team, the only thing that could make a fun weekend for Bradshaw even better? A victory for the Fighting Irish.

