Police identify man found dead in Sauget; Major Case investigating

Major Case is looking for anyone with information on this truck stolen November 1 in the City of St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV).

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad has identified the victim found dead in Sauget as 23-year-old Kiron Carter.

Carter was from St. Louis, but his body was found inside a vehicle in the 1200 block of Queeny Ave.just after midnight on Friday, November 4.

Investigators said they have several leads in the case but are still asking for the public's help. The vehicle where Carter's body was found had been reported stolen from the City of St. Louis on Tuesday, November 1.

If you saw Carter before noon on November 4, or have any information about the theft of the vehicle, you are asked to call Major Case at (618)337-5267.

