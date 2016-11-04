Cardinals offering big discount on merchandise to first responders

Busch Stadium Team store is holding a big sale for first responders this weekend. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have announced they will be offering discounts of 50-75% to any first responders this weekend.

The sale is taking place only at the Busch Stadium Team Store this Saturday and Sunday during normal business hours.

First responders qualify for the discount as long as they have their military, police, fire, or EMT ID at the time of purchase.

For more information, call (314)421-3263.

