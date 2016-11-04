Kansas City-area teens accused of stealing vehicles from St. Charles County dealership

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kansas City-area teenagers are accused of stealing four vehicles from the Napleton car lot in St. Charles County early Friday morning.

The St. Peters Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. for a report of vehicle lights flashing in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. When officers arrived, they immediately noticed four vehicles driving on the lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicles then left the parking lot and headed towards Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Of the four cars that were stolen, one was a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, one was a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and two were a Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Three of the four cars crashed and were damaged after leaving the lot. The fourth vehicle, a 2016 black Dodge Charger Scat Pack, was not found.

Police arrested three suspects from the Kansas City area. Deandre Chiney, 17, Jordon Neely, 19, and a 16-year-old have been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and other related charges. According to investigators, two more suspects are at large.

An investigation revealed the suspects burglarized the dealership to obtain the vehicles’ keys.

