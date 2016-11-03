Blues Winter Classic designs leaked online

The 2017 Winter Classic is the centerpiece of the celebration of the St. Louis Blues 50th anniversary season. Though the January 2nd game to be played at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Blackhawks is still a couple months away, anticipation for the unique event is already at a fever pitch.

For that reason, it comes as no surprise that when fans noticed Winter Classic jerseys for sale on the shopping section of the NHL’s website, they flooded the design across the web.

If these are officially the Winter Classic jerseys, I love them. #RespectTheNote pic.twitter.com/PizoqYFEow — Scottrade General (@The_STG) November 4, 2016

Several tweeters also captured screenshots displaying the jerseys for sale on the website for Fanatics, an apparel company partnered with the NHL. Apparently, someone in charge of sales content missed the memo that these designs were to remain secret until their official reveal in the coming weeks.

The listings for these jerseys is no longer available online, but the damage has been done, as images of the light-blue and yellow designs continue to percolate social media.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.