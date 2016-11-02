Chester community says goodbye to fallen officer

The small town of Chester, Ill., town said good-bye to one of their fallen officers who was killed during a police chase.

Chester Police Officer James Brockmeyer died during a car accident the night of Oct. 28. Police said his car flipped into a ditch when he was chasing down a suspect.

An American flag flew over the high school gym, where Officer Brockmeyer's visitation started at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A few blocks down the street, the community set up a memorial for their fallen officer in front of city hall.

Chesterfield resident Austin Anderson said that memorial was not the first he had visited.



"Me and my wife went to every memorial he's been at from here to where the crash site is and the high school. It's just the right thing to do," said Anderson.



You didn't have to know Officer Brockmeyer to understand the impact he's had on his community.



"He's just a really great guy it's a loss definitely for the community and everyone around here it just hits home big time," said Anderson.



Fellow Officer Aaron Runge said the 22-year-old was living his dream. He joined the force ten months ago, and also served as a volunteer firefighter.



"This is what he wanted to do and it's just so unfortunate that it was such a short time," Runge said.

Chester Mayor Tom Page commended the police for serving the community, knowing of the dangers they face.



"The police they're a bunch of professionals they are great guys," Mayor Pace said. "They all understand that every day when they leave their house they're not guaranteed they're gonna come back home."



Friends say they'll miss James' smile the most.



"James had a smile about him that was very contagious, it took over a room. He was just such a good kid and so young and enthusiastic about his job," said Runge.



The visitation is tonight until 8:30. The funeral is open to the public tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.



