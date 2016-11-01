Alderman trying to clear air after Syrian refugees living conditions questioned

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis alderman is trying to clear the air after the living condition of some Syrian refugees in his ward started gaining steam on social media.

Alderman Jeffery Boyd told News 4 the issue first came to his attention via social media. He said he along with the International Institute of St. Louis met with the refugees to talk about the issues they are facing.

The apartment complex is on Page and Hodiamont. One of the main problems for one particular family is bugs in their apartment. Boyd said the Institute has advised families to close their doors and windows. He said the families are used to opening their doors and windows back home, but doing so in the apartment allows bugs to enter the home.

“This is bigger than creepy crawlers and flying insects. We have a problem. We have a problem by not really having the resources we need to make this a vibrant community,” he said.

That’s because another major concern at the complex is crime. In fact, a man was shot to death on MLK Drive and Hodiamont Avenue, which is about half a mile from the apartment complex.

Boyd said the crime problem is a result of a lack of investment in his community, and isn’t necessarily a refugee problem.

“Because there are people who live in this neighborhood that’ve been here for decades and they’ve experienced some of this. So this is a community issue. It’s not isolated to just one particular group of people. We’re all experiencing this as a community. It’s nothing new,” he said.

