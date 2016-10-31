More warrants issued on murder cases thanks to police, prosecutor team-up

It has been 18 months since St. Louis prosecutors began responding to murder scenes along with police.

The result?

Warrants on murder cases have been issued more than they have in the last six years.

When St. Louis officers arrive on the scene of a murder, an extra step is added to their process: making a phone call to prosecutors. The new initiative to have prosecutors work alongside detectives started more than a year and a half ago.

Lead Prosecuting Attorney Mary Pat Carl said the relationship allows for better relationships and more prosecutions.

"By being there with the police from the very beginning, we're able to establish witness relationship right along with the police," Carl said. "So now we see more follow through with witnesses, which allows us to prosecute more cases."

The fruition from this new initiative has come sooner than expected.

"I thought maybe in five years, we'll have this down," Carl said. "So, to see a result in 18 months; I mean it took us a while to get in the groove of responding (to murder scenes)."

Prosecutors are able to make it to 60 percent of murder scenes, and of those cases, the number of warrants issued went up 91 percent. Before this partnership, that number was around 54 percent.

While there have been growing pains, police said the success is good enough to introduce it to other units. Now, prosecutors are starting to work with police on the scene of sex crimes, child abuses, and domestic violence cases.

