Reward offered for info leading to arrest in robbery at Swansea gas station

Police believe this man robbed the Hucks in Swansea Sunday morning. Credit: Swansea PD

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An armed robbery occurred early Sunday morning at Hucks in Swansea.

The Hucks is located at the intersection of Route 159 and Frank Scott Parkway.

Police said a man whose face was covered entered the store at 2 a.m. with a gun and robbed the convenience store. Investigators did not say what was taken, but they did say they have leads in the case.

Swansea Police is investigating with the assistance of the FBI. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

No one was hurt in the incident.

