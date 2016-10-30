Standoff that shut down lanes of Route 3 ends peacefully - KMOV.com

Standoff that shut down lanes of Route 3 ends peacefully

Illinois Route 3 at the Rock Road is closed due to a police situation. (Credit: KMOV). Illinois Route 3 at the Rock Road is closed due to a police situation. (Credit: KMOV).

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A standoff that closed the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 at the Rock Road ended peacefully.

Police were in a standoff with a man inside a car for around two hours before he gave up.  The man's mother called police, worried about him, officers say.

The man pulled over on Route 3, threatening to kill himself. Officers did not fire any shots but the man was wounded in the leg. Police believe that wound is self inflicted.

He surrendered just before 4:00 p.m. 

The stretch of Route 3 from 20th Street to the Rock Road that was closed then re-opened.

The man will not face charges, officials said, because he did not threaten police officers or the public.

