Car cruise through South County for Officer Snyder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than 1,000 cars, trucks, and motorcycles made their way through South County as part of a car show and cruise to raise money for Officer Blake Snyder’s family.

Supporters also had the opportunity to meet some Cardinals players, listen to music and enjoy food.

A one-of-a-kind trophy was also awarded to the winner of the car show.

