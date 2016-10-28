Blues to honor Bobby Plager, officially retire No. 5

Original St. Louis Blues player Bob Plager during player introductions before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

The banner displaying Bobby Plager’s No. 5 had already hung proudly in the Scottrade Center rafters, exemplifying his significance to the St. Louis Blues organization.

Now, the Blues are ready to make it official.

The team announced Friday that Plager’s No. 5 would be officially retired later this season. Plager joins Al MacInnis, Bob Gassoff, Brian Sutter, Brett Hull, Bernie Federko and his brother, Barclay Plager, as the seventh player in Blues history to receive the honor.

The previous banner featuring No. 5 honored Plager for his “franchise-long commitment and service to the team both on and off the ice,” according to a press release. Plager’s number had not been officially retired, and was recently worn by another longtime Blue, Barret Jackman, who earlier this year retired as a Blue after 13 seasons in the NHL.

According to the release, Plager will be recognized during the first period of the Blues game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night at Scottrade Center, giving fans a chance to express their congratulations for the lifelong Blue. The official ceremony featuring the banner raising will take place during Thursday, Feb. 2 when the Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Plager played 10 seasons for the Blues during his illustrious career as a defenseman, playing in 615 games and notching 141 points, according to the release. Since retiring from the NHL after the 1977-1978 season, Plager has been involved with the Blues in a number of capacities, including as head coach, director of professional scouting and vice president and director of player development.

