Talc verdict winner talks about her battle with cancer

Deborah Giannecchini was awarded more than $70 million in a lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson. She suffers from ovarian cancer and used powder made by Johnson and Johnson. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman who claims baby powder caused her cancer, is speaking out.

Deborah Giannecchini is the third person to win a case against Johnson and Johnson for it. A St. Louis jury has sided with with her in court, awarding her more than $70 million But she says you can't put a price tag on stage four cancer.



Giannecchini said, "There's not enough money in the world to pay for fighting cancer."



The 63-year old from California was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

"I was scared and upset for my family and I didn't want to leave them the pain that cancer causes," said Giannecchini.



She says about a year and a half after her diagnosis she saw an ad that linked ovarian cancer to talcum powder, a product she's used for about 45 years.



Giannecchini said, "It was pretty disheartening to feel like I was this sick for something that I could have prevented but I wanted more information."



While she's relieved her legal battle is over, Giannecchini is still fighting cancer. But she hopes Johnson and Johnson will learn a lesson.



"I'm hoping that Johnson & Johnson will listen to us and give us the warning give other women the warning. I don't want anyone else to battle this awful disease," said Giannecchini."



A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson said it will appeal the verdict, but there are still hundreds of pending cases.





Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.







