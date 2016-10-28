Missourians casting absentee ballots face long lines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Although absentee voting in Missouri has been open for almost a month, polling places have only begun to see a spike in attendance this week.

Eric Fey, St. Louis County Election Director, said this week more than 1,000 people have cast an absentee ballot in St. Louis County. Even with a good system in place, residents have been greeted by lines that seem to get longer each day.

Voters today faced wait times of more than an hour, but said they were okay with waiting because it meant lots of people were casting a vote.

As a reminder, Missouri does not have early voting. Therefore, you can not vote in Missouri until Election Day unless you already signed up as an absentee voter.

