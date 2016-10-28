Defendants charged in telemarketing scam had business ties to St. Louis area

Nine Arizona residents have been charged in a telemarketing scheme with ties to the St. Louis area. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Nine people living in the Phoenix, Arizona area have been charged in a telemarketing fraud scheme with ties to the St. Louis area.

According to the indictment, the defendants ran a telemarketing scheme under several different names, including Smart Business Pros LLC, beginning before 2013 and ending in July 2015.

Smart Business Pros LLC was registered to Warson Woods, Missouri. The fraud scheme specifically targeted people over the age of 55 and attempted to sell them false “business opportunities.”

Charges include conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. If convicted, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

