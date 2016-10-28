Suspect dragged woman down hallway during home invasion, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An 88-year-old Godfrey resident had her purse and other property stolen in a morning home invasion.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 7 a.m. on October 27 from a woman who said she was awakened by an unknown male intruder in her home.

The victim reported the suspect demanded her purse, grabbed her by the arm and dragged her down the hallway. The suspect filled the purse with other property from the house and fled the home.

Investigators searched the area and located the suspect near Alby and Humbert Road.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Robert Profer. Profer has been charged with felony home invasion. At the time of the home invasion, Profer was wanted by the Alton Police Department in connection to a robbery that had occurred the prior evening.

Profer is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.