The STOP sign challenge is gaining steam in St. Louis

There's a new challenge out there that's gaining steam on social media called the "Stop Sign Challenge."

The concept is quite simple: People take a picture of themselves by a stop sign and then post it to social media, but there's a bigger meaning behind it.

Shante Duncan, founder of S.H.E.R.A.H ,Sisters Helping Each other Reach a Higher Height, a non-profit organization, is behind the challenge.

Duncan said the idea came to her while at a stop sign. She said she was going through a rough time so she took the photo and made a commitment to end negativity in her life.

Once she posted the photo, it was shared multiple times and now many others are stepping up, posting photos of themselves next to a stop sign along with their commitment.

Duncan is asking those who take the challenge to use the hashtag, "StopSignChallenge."

She's also urging them to consider making a $5 donation to her organization, which is currently raising funds to build a home called Maple House for mothers in North St. Louis.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved