Local group giving out free gun locks

A child dies every other day in the United States because of accidental shootings, according to a recent study from USA Today and the Associated Press.

One local group is stepping up to educate the community about the issue and work to prevent future deaths.

They group, called Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, is comprised of mothers and grandmothers.

“When I hear stories about children, toddlers being killed by guns, it just it breaks my heart because we know these are preventable,” said President Lise Bernstein.

Bernstein added that they’ve given out more than 1,200 gun locks to date.

“Just by the simple step of locking your gun, keeping the bullets unloaded, keeping it in a separate place can save a life,” Bernstein said.

The “Lock it for Love” initiative is needed in the community. In fact News 4 has covered several stories of children fatally shooting themselves.

Last year, a 3-year-old died in North County while playing with his father's gun, and just this September a 5-year-old was shot after a 4-year-old got a hold of gun.

"What we're hoping is through public education we can get parents to see this as just a basic safety precaution. Like you lock up your medications, you put your child in a car seat. You lock your gun,” Bernstein said.

Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice is constantly out in the community during family events passing out those free gun locks. They say their focus is education and prevention.

