Two lanes of NB I-55 open following accident near Broadway exit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two lanes of northbound Interstate 55 at Broadway have reopened following an accident. 

According to city fire officials, the accident involved either four or five cars. Authorities initially shut down all lanes of the interstate. 

No other information is available at this time.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

