1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in East St. Louis

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at 7th and Summit Avenue in East St. Louis Thursday.

Police arrived just before 3 p.m. to find two people suffering from gunshots wounds, one was on the ground. Both victims are between 15 and 21-years-old.

Authorities told News 4 that both were taken to a hospital, but one victim later died.

Other information was not immediately known.

