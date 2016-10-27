1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in East St. Louis - KMOV.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in East St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
Police are investigating a double shooting in East St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV.) Police are investigating a double shooting in East St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV.)
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at 7th and Summit Avenue in East St. Louis Thursday. 

Police arrived just before 3 p.m. to find two people suffering from gunshots wounds, one was on the ground. Both victims are between 15 and 21-years-old.

Authorities told News 4 that both were taken to a hospital, but one victim later died.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly