Parkway West Middle ranked best in Missouri

Parkway West Middle School was named the top middle school in Missouri by StartClass. (Credit: KMOV).

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Parkway West Middle School has been chosen as the top middle school in Missouri by StartClass.

StartClass uses a ranking systems to rank schools based on the following components:

Exam passing rates: This includes math proficiency rates and reading and language arts proficiency rates over the last three years.

School environment: The school environment score consists of factors such as the student-teacher ratio, teacher experience and teacher absence rate.

Disciplinary actions: This takes into account the school's retention rate, in-school suspension rate and out-of-school suspension rate.

Parkway West Middle is located in Chesterfield and has just over 1,000 students in sixth-eighth grades.

For more information and the complete list, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.