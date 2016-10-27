Woman responsible for disabled veteran's affairs charged with theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis woman was indicted after being accused of stealing from a disabled veteran.

According to the indictment, Tamara Jones, 34, was enrolled as a financial fiduciary through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was eligible to handle the financial affairs of disabled veterans.

In September of 2014, Jones allegedly took $38,000 from a disable veteran in St. Louis County. The money was from a back pay award she found in the victim’s financial account.

Jones is also accused of failing to maintain proper records of the victim’s financial affairs. When asked repeatedly why she was not filing reports, Jones could not provide an adequate explanation, according to officials.

Jones was charged with theft of government funds and misappropriation. If convicted on both counts, Jones could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

Jones is expected to appear in federal court later this week.

